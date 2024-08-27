The Jacksonville Jaguars have made all the moves needed to reduce their roster to 53 players, including one that settled Jacksonville's question about their backup quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence. Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard were battling for the job this summer, and Jones is the only one who has made it through cutdown day. While dealing with a groin injury, Beathard was released with an injury settlement on Tuesday.
After Jacksonville traded to acquire Jones from the New England Patriots, Beathard's days were numbered. There was no need to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster for a team looking to contend in the AFC South like the Jaguars. With Lawrence and Jones rounding out the quarterback depth chart, Jacksonville can keep extra talent elsewhere. The Jaguars will need whatever firepower they can get – especially to knock off the Houston Texans, the defending divisional champions.
How did Mac Jones end up with the Jaguars?
The No. 15 overall pick in 2021, Jones initially looked like he might limit New England's suffering sans a franchise signal-caller to just one season after saying goodbye to Tom Brady. He won 10 games in his first year to lead the Patriots to the playoffs as a Pro Bowler and second-place finisher in Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Instead of building on his early successes, Jones struggled to an 8-17 record in 25 starts over the past two years. Jones' New England legacy became marked by clumsiness in the pocket, shoddy decision-making when rushed, and a lack of ball security, as evidenced by his 36 career interceptions and 15 fumbles. After a dramatic fall from his rookie year, everyone decided it was best for Jones to land with a new team – the quarterback included.
“We kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best for both of us,” Jones said via the Boston Herald. “For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I couldn't be more excited. And for them, it's about moving forward and turning the page. So, that's what we decided, and I think it's a great decision.”
Jones's role backing up Lawrence differs from the one he plays professionally, but he's acclimated to the change. If Jones can continue to reduce New England-style slippage moving forward, the Jaguars appear to have found a steal of an insurance passer over the offseason and can help take on the Texans for the AFC South crown.