The Jacksonville Jaguars have made all the moves needed to reduce their roster to 53 players, including one that settled Jacksonville's question about their backup quarterback behind Trevor Lawrence. Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard were battling for the job this summer, and Jones is the only one who has made it through cutdown day. While dealing with a groin injury, Beathard was released with an injury settlement on Tuesday.

After Jacksonville traded to acquire Jones from the New England Patriots, Beathard's days were numbered. There was no need to carry three quarterbacks on the active roster for a team looking to contend in the AFC South like the Jaguars. With Lawrence and Jones rounding out the quarterback depth chart, Jacksonville can keep extra talent elsewhere. The Jaguars will need whatever firepower they can get – especially to knock off the Houston Texans, the defending divisional champions.

How did Mac Jones end up with the Jaguars?

The No. 15 overall pick in 2021, Jones initially looked like he might limit New England's suffering sans a franchise signal-caller to just one season after saying goodbye to Tom Brady. He won 10 games in his first year to lead the Patriots to the playoffs as a Pro Bowler and second-place finisher in Offensive Rookie of the Year.