Marvin Jones reveals status for Jaguars’ Week 7 game vs. Giants as he battles hamstring injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are out to prove that they are a strong team despite their 2-4 record. Against the 5-1 New York Giants, Trevor Lawrence and the upstart Jags are eager to get back in the win column. Some recent Marvin Jones news makes their endeavor more possible.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars got plenty of good injury news ahead of Week 7. Jones said he will play despite a hamstring injury. Defensive players Foye Oluokun and Folorunso Fatukasi will also play against the Giants.

“Marvin Jones, who’s listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, told me he’s playing today. DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quad) will also be back after missing two games and LB Foye Oluokun (calf) will play too, per sources,” writes Pelissero.

So far this season across five games, Jones has 208 receiving yards, 18 catches and a touchdown this season as he plays a role as depth for Lawrence in the passing game. While Christian Kirk and Zay Jones emerge as Lawrence’s key targets, the 32-year-old plays a sizable role in the Jaguars’ offense. Even with a hamstring issue, the Jags could certainly use his production.

Against a tough Giants defense that features Dexter Lawrence, Adoree’ Jackson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Jaguars will need all the help they can get. Lawrence will be pressured often so his receivers will have to get open and be ready for the ball quickly. Jones will be needed as the Jaguars try to end their three-game losing streak.