Can the Jaguars get things together and still make the NFL Playoffs?

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a tough cross-conference matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-12 loss worsened the Jaguars' record to 8-7. Trevor Lawrence displayed a solid performance, but he knows Jacksonville needs to step their game up to make the playoffs.

Trevor Lawrence acknowledges the Jaguars' need for improvement after their tough loss

Lawrence disclosed his thoughts on the state of his team amid their four-game losing streak:

“We look lost. No sense of urgency. The list goes on and on…So we've got to figure that out,” Lawrence said, per Michael DiRocco.

The Jaguars had a solid start to the season, but their late collapse is putting their playoff hopes into question. Lawrence understands that and wants his team to perform better.

“We've worked hard to be in this position and we're close to pissing it away, so we've got to figure it out.”

Jacksonville's losing streak has them tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans for an 8-7 record in the AFC South. If the Jaguars are not careful, they could lose their top spot in the division to the aforementioned teams.

Lawrence threw for 211 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers, but he also gave up two costly interceptions. The young QB looks to regain his groove as Jacksonville enters the final stretch of the season. Moreover, Lawrence was not the only one to turn the ball over on Sunday.

The Jaguars gave up a total of two fumbles and two interceptions on the day. In addition, they allowed four sacks.

There is still time for Jacksonville to clean up its act and clinch an NFL Playoffs spot, but they need to execute well for their last two games.