Doug Pederson had to be cautious and sit Trevor Lawrence out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All of it was under the effort that they would be able to preserve him for their future. The Jacksonville Jaguars had to stomach a tough loss to Baker Mayfield's squad en route to that goal. But, they may have to stick with CJ Beathard for a while after a troubling update on their QB1.

It appears that Trevor Lawrence endured a right shoulder sprain against the Buccaneers, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL. This is the reason why he was benched by Doug Pederson during the Jaguars' loss to the Baker Mayfield-led squad. The injured shoulder does not look to be of major concern, but it did affect his throwing shoulder. All of which means that his status when they face the Carolina Panthers is questionable at the moment.

“Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained right shoulder, source said after the MRI. It’s not believed to be a major injury to his throwing shoulder, but it’s unclear how this affects his availability this week. Lawrence has basically played through everything in 2023,” Rapoport reported.

RECOMMENDED
Thumb: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis warming up. Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum looking at him with eyes emoji.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to play in Christmas game vs. Lakers

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

Dolphins_news_Raheem_Mostert_gives_positive_injury_update_after_scare_vs_Cowboys
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert gives positive injury update after scare vs. Cowboys

Jay Pritchard ·

The Ravens should have Zay Flowers for the Monday night game against the 49ers.
Ravens' Zay Flowers injury update is good news for Lamar Jackson vs. 49ers

Matt Wadleigh ·

Lawrence still delivered despite the grueling pain that he went through. The Jaguars' offensive engine still got 211 passing yards and a touchdown. However, they were drawn back by two interceptions. He also had 12 missed passes on 29 attempts before Beathard stepped in.

Pederson and the Jaguars might not be left without hope. CJ Beathard was able to give the team a boost when they needed him. His efficiency saw him complete 11 out of 15 attempts. It all culminated with a touchdown and 94 passing yards. Both could be good options as they seek to find some sort of offensive stability despite these injuries. Will the Jaguars pull through and notch a much-needed win?