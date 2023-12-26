Will Trevor Lawrence play for the Jaguars in Week 17?

Doug Pederson had to be cautious and sit Trevor Lawrence out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All of it was under the effort that they would be able to preserve him for their future. The Jacksonville Jaguars had to stomach a tough loss to Baker Mayfield's squad en route to that goal. But, they may have to stick with CJ Beathard for a while after a troubling update on their QB1.

It appears that Trevor Lawrence endured a right shoulder sprain against the Buccaneers, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL. This is the reason why he was benched by Doug Pederson during the Jaguars' loss to the Baker Mayfield-led squad. The injured shoulder does not look to be of major concern, but it did affect his throwing shoulder. All of which means that his status when they face the Carolina Panthers is questionable at the moment.

“Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained right shoulder, source said after the MRI. It’s not believed to be a major injury to his throwing shoulder, but it’s unclear how this affects his availability this week. Lawrence has basically played through everything in 2023,” Rapoport reported.

Lawrence still delivered despite the grueling pain that he went through. The Jaguars' offensive engine still got 211 passing yards and a touchdown. However, they were drawn back by two interceptions. He also had 12 missed passes on 29 attempts before Beathard stepped in.

Pederson and the Jaguars might not be left without hope. CJ Beathard was able to give the team a boost when they needed him. His efficiency saw him complete 11 out of 15 attempts. It all culminated with a touchdown and 94 passing yards. Both could be good options as they seek to find some sort of offensive stability despite these injuries. Will the Jaguars pull through and notch a much-needed win?