The Jacksonville Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence firmly on top of the quarterback pecking order, but the battle for the chief quarterback backup role might still be up in the air. Nathan Rourke just made the backup QB battle against CJ Beathard just a little bit more interesting when he left the crowd stunned in Arlington with an improbable touchdown pass under immense pressure from the Dallas Cowboys phalanx of pass rushers.

With the pocket collapsing and Cowboys defenders puncturing the Jaguars' offensive line, Rourke was left on his own to defend himself against Dallas defenders, while still trying to complete a pass on a third down. Instead of just surrendering to the Cowboys' defense by taking the sack, Rourke somehow maintained his vision downfield and found running back Qadree Ollison for a highlight touchdown score.

That touchdown extended the Jaguars' lead to 12 points with only under four minutes remaining in regulation, as they also converted on a 2-point try following Ollison's grab.

All three of Jacksonville's quarterbacks saw action in the Cowboys game, as even Lawrence played, going 5 of 6 for 36 passing yards and a touchdown. Beathard went 6 of 13 for 80 passing yards, while Rourke came away with the biggest stat line among the QBs with 153 passing yards and a touchdown on 9-of-17 completions in the 28-23 victory.

Nathan Rourke was signed by the Jaguars back in January. Prior to that, he had an incredible career in the Canadian Football League where he set multiple league records with the BC Lions. He visited 12 NFL teams before inking a deal with the Jaguars, who will next face the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.