Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars had to navigate through Travis Etienne missing Sunday’s game with the Patriots, and Cam Robinson leaving the contest with an injury, they still managed to win. And that caused the owner's son, Tony Kahn, to send a message to Doug Pederson and Jaguars fans after the London conquest.

Kahn said thanks, according to a post on X.

Thank you @Jaguars fans, great team win today @wembleystadium!

Thank you + congratulations to the Jaguars players and Doug + team staff! There’s magic in Wembley. We’ve had some great memories here. Jaguars, @FulhamFC, @AEW. Doug’s office here is my #AEWAllIn office too! Go Jags!”

For what all that is worth.

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson gets much-needed win

Jacksonville improved to 2-5 with the 32-16 whipping of the Patriots. It turned into the second win in three weeks after the Jaguars started the season with four straight losses.

Perhaps this win bought Pederson some more time to remain as the Jaguars’ head coach.

Tank Bigsby highlighted the victory, rushing for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Also, Parker Washington returned a punt 96 yards for a touchdown. Adding to the mix, rookie receiver caught a 6-yard scoring pass.

Perhaps the comments from Kahn were helpful to Pederson, who said earlier this year that Kahn benefits the team, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Tony and I work closely together, and he does a lot of the analytical stuff,” said Pederson. “I’ve learned a lot from him. He’s very passionate about the Jaguars. And he’s a very good resource for our team. I know he’s excited about AEW, but he’s also very excited about Jacksonville, the direction we’re going, and putting us on a winning path.”

It may be fun for now for Pederson and the Jaguars, but they could be an underdog in each of the next five games. They play the Packers, travel to Philadelphia, back home for Minnesota, visit the Lions, and then cap the rough stretch by playing host against the Texans.

It may have done wonders for Pederson, but the outcome didn’t do anything to help Jerod Mayo. The Patriots’ head coach said his team is soft, according to a post on X by NBCSPatriots.

“Disappointing game,” Mayo said. “We started fast, but what I say is we’re a soft football team across the board. Talk about what makes a tough football team, it’s a team that can run the ball, and a team that can stop the run. And it’s being able to cover kicks. We did none of those today. They controlled the ball for most of the day. Back to the drawing board. We can’t sit here and pout. We just gotta put a game together.”