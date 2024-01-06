The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to get a key weapon back for the Titans game. Christian Kirk is upgraded from injured reserve.

The Jacksonville Jaguars might have a key weapon back when they play the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Jaguars are activating wide receiver Christian Kirk from injured reserve, per NFL Network. Kirk is listed as questionable for the game.

If Kirk does end up playing, it would be a miraculous recovery and return to the field. Only a month ago, the star wide receiver was undergoing core muscle surgery. Kirk is considered a game-time decision for the Jaguars-Titans contest. He hasn't played since a game in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars could certainly use Kirk against the Titans. The Jaguars need a win on Sunday to clinch the AFC South division and head to the AFC Playoffs. Kirk had played a major role this season in the Jaguars' offense, with 787 receiving yards before getting hurt. He has two 100-yard receiving games this season, with three touchdowns.

Kirk is in his second season with the Jaguars. He had more than 1,000 yards receiving with the team in 2022, finishing the season with 1,108 yards and 8 touchdowns. Before he came to Florida, he spent 4 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Before he went down with injury, Kirk was on track for another 1,000 yard season receiving. He's third on the team in receiving yards.

The Jaguars are 9-7 on the season, heading into the Titans game. The team had struggled through a four-game losing streak before defeating the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 31, 26-0.

The Jaguars and Titans play on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1:00 Eastern. The Titans enter the game with a 5-11 record.