The Jacksonville Jaguars received an important Christian Kirk injury update ahead of Week 18 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. Sunday's Jaguars-Titans affair is a crucial contest with the NFL playoffs right around the corner, and Jacksonville may receive a key reinforcement in wide receiver Christian Kirk, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

“Jaguars WR Christian Kirk (groin surgery) progressing well and hitting his old practice benchmarks. Decision to be made by Saturday afternoon if he’s activated off injured reserve to play vs. Titans. Trevor Lawrence has immense trust in Kirk. Jags offense much better w/ him,” Wolfe wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 27-year-old receiver has appeared in 12 games during the 2023 season. As Wolfe noted, Kirk has been out after undergoing groin surgery. Overall, Kirk has recorded 57 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns.

Kirk has reportedly been trending in a positive direction and his chances of playing in Week 18 have increased as a result. Jacksonville holds a 9-7 record entering the final week of the season. Although they have good odds of clinching a playoff berth, nothing is set yet.

Jaguars looking to clinch playoff berth

Christian Kirk's return from injury would obviously help matters. The Jaguars are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC, and are tied with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans atop the AFC South. The Jaguars will be in a fine position as long as they win Sunday.

A loss, though, would complicate matters to say the least. They could still reach the postseason with a defeat in Week 18 but that would depend upon other contenders' performances.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Christian Kirk's injury status as they are made available.