The Jacksonville Jaguars reeled off their fifth straight win in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's clear there was more on the line for Jacksonville's defense after George Pickens referred to their defense as a “hope defense” prior to their meeting. After the game, safety Rayshawn Jenkins made it clear that Pickens' comments were not appreciated by the Jaguars.

When speaking on Jacksonville's defense, he said that they rely heavily on their front seven to wreak havoc because their secondary isn't good, hence the term “hope defense”. While Pickens had a big touchdown on the day, the Jaguars ended up getting the win, and Jenkins fired some shots at Pickens after Jacksonville's latest victory.

“When you give us bulletin board material like that, of course we're going to come out and really show you how we play this game. We put a lot of work into this game and for someone to disrespect us like that, we took that personal. He's a young guy and hopefully he learns to not bark up the wrong tree. Going back to that hope thing, man, like I keep telling everybody, we were just hoping they would've come in here and put up a better fight than that, you know?” – Rayshawn Jenkins, Jaguars.com

Pickens only catch of the day was his 22-yard touchdown, and while that may have been due to Mitch Trubisky being forced into action after Kenny Pickett's early injury, the Jaguars proved the talented wideout wrong in this one. Jenkins was leading the pack for Jacksonville's secondary in this one, and the whole team will head into their bye week riding high thanks to another big win over the Steelers.