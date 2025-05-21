The Jacksonville Jaguars opened their offseason program this week with high expectations, and one of their newest additions delivered in a big way. Wide receiver Dyami Brown, signed this offseason, wasted no time flashing his playmaking ability during the team's first OTA session — instantly raising excitement around the Jaguars offense.

Trevor Lawrence, entering a crucial year in his development, now has a revamped receiving core and Brown appears to be a perfect fit. Brought in on a one-year, $10 million deal, the former Commander is being counted on to help open up the field and bring more explosiveness to Jacksonville's attack.

John Shipley of Sports Illustrated reported that Brown delivered the standout performance at Monday's OTA practice.

“Brown displayed crisp routes, was one of the few receivers who did not deal with drops, and made explosive plays both through the air and on designed touches as a ball-carrier,” wrote Shipley.

Brown averaged 16.4 yards per catch in the 2024 NFL playoffs, showing the kind of vertical threat the Jags lacked. His presence stretches defenses and opens up opportunities underneath and over the middle for young stars like Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter and the entire tight end room.

“Running alongside the likes of Thomas and Hunter, Brown made it clear that defenses will not be able to afford considering him an afterthought,” Shipley added.

Head coach Liam Coen and quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski both took notice of the wide receivers early impact, which aligns with the team's offseason strategy — pair Lawrence with dynamic weapons who can thrive after the catch.

As Jaguars OTAs continue, Brown's role will only grow if he keeps it up. While Thomas Jr. draws top coverage, along with however the team plans to utilize Hunter, Brown could see plenty of targets as a secondary option — one capable of flipping the field on a single play.

If this early momentum carries into training camp, Brown may not just be a depth piece, he could be one of the most important contributors for the Jaguars offense in the upcoming NFL season.