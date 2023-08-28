Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller reportedly suffered a ruptured Achilles and will miss the 2023 season, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Miller's injury occurred during Saturday's preseason finale. This is a devastating blow to a young and talented player.

Miller, 24, was a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jaguars have made an effort to improve their defense, and Miller had a chance to play an impactful role on the team. He will certainly be missed by Jacksonville. Still, despite the injury, Miller could end up becoming a key player down the road upon his return. For now, the University of Florida product will focus on working his way back from the injury.

During his college career, Miller recorded 238 total tackles. Additionally, he finished with 7.5 sacks while playing for Florida. Miller made a name for himself with the Gators and drew the attention of NFL teams. The Jaguars had to feel good about drafting Miller in the fourth-round. It wouldn't have been surprising to see him get selected higher in the draft.

Jaguars heading into the regular season

The Jaguars have questions that still need answers on the roster. Perhaps they will make a trade or a few more signings before Week 1.

Jacksonville's offense projects to see improvement during the 2023 season. The Jaguars will have an opportunity to reach the playoffs once again. If they want to make a deeper run in the postseason though, Jacksonville's defense must step up.

Regardless, the future is bright for the Jaguars. Still, they will miss Miller's presence on the field in 2023.