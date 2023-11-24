Here are our four bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the Houston Texans in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Predictions for the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans in Week 12 are generating anticipation. With an impressive 6-4 record in the 2023 NFL season, the Jaguars showcased their offensive strength in a decisive 34-14 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. The victory highlighted their potential for a strong season finish, establishing them as a formidable presence in the AFC South. As they gear up to face the Texans, here are four daring forecasts that could add more complexity to Jacksonville's upcoming challenges.

Jaguars Won in Week 11

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a strong 2023 NFL season so far. They currently sit at the top of the AFC South division. Their recent Week 11 win over the Titans further solidified their position. The team is aiming to improve upon their 9-8 record from the previous season and make the playoffs for the second consecutive season. That's a feat they haven't achieved since 1999. The Jaguars' defense has been impactful, leading the league in takeaways, with 15 in six games. This showcases their ability to force turnovers.

Experts have high expectations for the Jaguars in the 2023 season, with predictions of winning the division with double-digit wins and making a deep playoff run. There is confidence in the team's ability to repeat as AFC South champions and compete at the top of the AFC. Some experts even foresee a playoff victory and a potential appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The team's success is attributed to their strong offense, defensive prowess, and the play of key players like tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Calvin Ridley. With their recent win over the Titans and a promising outlook for the rest of the season, the Jaguars are poised for another successful performance in Week 12.

Terrific Trevor

In Sunday's victory over the Titans, Trevor Lawrence showcased his skills by completing 24 of 32 passes for 262 yards. They secured two touchdowns with no interceptions. He also demonstrated his versatility with five rushes for 17 yards, contributing two additional touchdowns. Notably, Lawrence was the driving force behind all four of Jacksonville's touchdowns. He connected twice with Calvin Ridley in the end zone on passes of three and 20 yards. Additionally, he scored twice on the ground, marking his first rushing touchdowns of the season from nine and five yards away. This performance marked only the third time this season that Lawrence achieved multiple scores.

His efficiency through the air was evident as he averaged 8.2 yards per attempt. His accuracy down the field was particularly commendable, completing five passes of at least 20 yards, matching his season high. As the Jaguars prepare for a crucial Week 12 divisional matchup in Houston, a similar standout performance from Lawrence may be essential. We have him going over 250 passing yards again and recording two more touchdowns.

Etienne Shackled

In Week 11, Travis Etienne faced challenges as he rushed the ball 14 times for 52 yards and added three receptions on three targets for seven yards. The matchup and game script worked against Etienne in the comfortable win, with the Titans' defense encouraging passing plays. Consequently, Lawrence attempted 19 passes in the first half as the Jaguars secured a two-score lead. Playing from ahead and focused on running out the clock, Jacksonville opted to heavily involve Tank Bigsby in the final two quarters. This limited Etienne's opportunities. It also resulted in another less productive game for Etienne, who has accumulated only 103 total yards over the past two weeks. Despite this, there is anticipation for increased involvement in Week 12's divisional showdown with the Texans. Of course, we still have tempered expectations. We think Etienne won't go past 60 rushing yards here.

Travis Etienne (@ HOU) Etienne has dominated the Texans in his young career In 3 games vs. Houston: 131 yards/game

18.4 FPPG And this was really 2.5 games because he sat the 2nd half of week 17 last year This is a get right game for Etienne

pic.twitter.com/AJndcWEGjk — Chris O'Brien (@17gamepace) November 22, 2023

Breakout Engram

Evan Engram contributed four receptions on six targets for 29 yards in the win over the Titans. He maintained his consistent role in the Jacksonville offense. However, he was confined to shorter areas of the field, with his longest gain limited to 13 yards. Despite recent struggles, Engram is anticipated to bounce back against the Texans. This is a team that allows a lot of production to tight ends. We have Engram breaching 50 yards in Week 12.

Jaguars Nail B2B Wins

Rebounding from a prior setback against San Francisco, the Jaguars secured a convincing win over the Titans. Lawrence's dynamic performance and the defense's pressure on rookie Will Levis propelled Jacksonville to success. The upcoming AFC South matchup against the Texans holds significance. Jacksonville's strengths in takeaways and red zone defense should potentially influence the outcome. This is especially true against a Houston team that has shown vulnerability in ball protection and red zone efficiency.

Looking Ahead

These bold predictions offer a glimpse into the potential narratives that might unfold on the field. From Trevor Lawrence's electrifying performance to the challenges faced by Travis Etienne and the expectations for Evan Engram's rebound, the Jaguars enter this pivotal matchup with a mix of anticipation and determination. Moreover, their recent triumph over the Titans has rekindled the team's momentum. It sets the stage for a compelling battle in the competitive AFC South. Again, the Jaguars are eyeing consecutive victories. Their strengths align strategically against the Texans. With that, football enthusiasts can expect a thrilling showdown that could leave a lasting impact on the trajectory of the 2023 NFL season.