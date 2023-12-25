They were not pleased.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had to try something new for them to get a spark plug against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Doug Pederson had to pull Trevor Lawrence out to err on the side of caution. This made him go with CJ Beathard for the remainder of the game. But, none of their efforts were enough to outgun Baker Mayfield's squad. It did, however, prompt fans to blast the decision.

“Trevor Lawrence benched for CJ Beathard. Jaguars fans this gotta be your worst nightmare right now,” and “TREVOR LAWRENCE GOT BENCHED WITH 13:26 LEFT IN THE 4TH LMFAO,” were just statements that were dropped after Doug Pederson made the call.

Lawrence was having an off night against the Buccaneers' secondary. He only completed 17 passes on 29 attempts. This still got the Jaguars 211 passing yards along with a touchdown. But, it came at a huge cost of two interceptions that prevented them from getting anything going.

Baker Mayfield, on the other hand, had only missed nine passes out of 26 attempts. The Jaguars' secondary was not at all giving him a hard time. He did get some sort of a challenge from Beathard but it was not enough for a late-game comeback.

All of this made Jaguars fans think of proper scenarios where Lawrence's benching would have been more beneficial, Trevor Lawrence should have been benched before the Browns game Then you can say “We didn't have Trev” and Trev could've been at 100% Now we're onto our 4th week of an injured Trevor Lawrence and we're getting tossed around by the Bucs… unbelievable.”

A lot of these decisions could cost the Jaguars a potential playoff spot. Will they get their grip together?