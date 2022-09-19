Trevor Lawrence’s big game vs. Colts draws honest take from QB that will electrify Jaguars fans

Trevor Lawrence had one of his best performances for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday as he led his team to an impressive 24-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars are now off the mark as they logged their first win of the season, and there’s no denying that Lawrence’s heroics were an integral part of their Week 2 victory.

The 22-year-old’s big game against the Colts prompted quite a reaction from the former first overall pick. According to Lawrence, Sunday’s win proves that Jacksonville is taking the necessary steps in the right direction (via Jaguars reporter John Oesher):

“It was awesome. It was a lot of fun,” Lawrence said. “I think it just confirms what we’re doing here, what we’re building – the people we have, coaches and players included. That confirms that we’re on the right track. We’re where we want to be. …”

3.Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: “It was awesome. It was a lot of fun. I think it just confirms what we're doing here, what we're building – the people we have, coaches and players included. That confirms that we're on the right track. We're where we want to be. …” — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) September 19, 2022

Lawrence completed 25-of-30 passes for 235 yards against Indianapolis. The former Clemson standout also scored two touchdowns in what was an eye-popping display.

Trevor Lawrence also had high praise for new head coach Doug Pederson as the Jaguars star quarterback heaped praise on his coach’s aggressive approach to the game:

“I love it. I love it. It’s awesome,” Lawrence said. “I think it just builds confidence in the whole team. … It just shows, one, he trusts our offense; two, he trusts our defense.”

10.#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on the aggressiveness of HC Doug Pederson: “I love it. I love it. It's awesome. I think it just builds confidence in the whole team. … It just shows, one, he trusts our offense; two, he trusts our defense.” … — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) September 19, 2022

Lawrence and the Jaguars will want to build on their impressive victory as they make their preparations for their Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence will be facing off against one of the top QBs in the game today in Justin Herbert, so it goes without saying that the Jags young quarterback will have to bring his A-game on Sunday.