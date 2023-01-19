The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in NFL Wild Card history last week when they came all the way back from being down 27 points against the Los Angeles Chargers to book their place in the NFL Divisional Round. Trevor Lawrence led the charge for the Jags as the young QB produced an amazing performance to will his team to victory.

Trevor Lawrence injury status vs. Chiefs

Lawrence is once again on the injury report ahead of their Divisional Round clash against Patrick Mahomes and Co. The 23-year-old has been dealing with a toe injury for the last few weeks, which has continued to force the Jaguars to list him as questionable ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Chiefs. Lawrence has been a limited participant in practice throughout this week, just as he was ahead of Jacksonville’s Wild Card victory over the Chargers. So far he hasn’t missed any time as a result of the injury, so the questionable designation is likely just a formality.

Trevor Lawrence knows how important this game is both for the Jaguars and for himself on a personal level, so you can be sure that he will do everything he can to be ready for Saturday night.

Joining him on the injury list are Jamal Agnew, Kendric Pryor, Ross Matiskic, Brandon Schreff, and Luke Fortner, who are all also questionable to play. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have already ruled out Mecole Hardman for the Jags game, while Frank Clark, Sky Moore, and L’Jarius Sneed are all likely to be available.