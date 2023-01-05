By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars can feel ever more confident that they will have quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field when they battle for the AFC South division title against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at home.

Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Tuesday due to a toe issue, raising some concern about his availability for the all-important showdown against the Titans. However, he was quick to allay fears over his status for Week 18, as he was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday.

Here’s a summary of the Jaguars’ injury report on Wednesday (via Jon Shipley of Sports Illustrated)

Long snapper Ross Matiscik didn’t practice with a back injury that also left him out of practice last week, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), outside linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen/ankle), safety Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) were all limited.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are on a late-season surge that has seen them overtake the Titans for the No. 1 spot in the AFC South. Another win over Tennessee would mean an automatic entry to the playoffs by the Jaguars by virtue of becoming the division’s champions. Losing to the Titans would not immediately mean the death of the Jaguars’ postseason dreams, but it their odds to make the playoff cut will get more complicated.

The Jaguars have gone 5-1 in their last six games, during which Trevor Lawrence has racked up 1,567 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against only a couple of interceptions while completing 68.7 percent of his throws.