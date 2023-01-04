By Dan Fappiano · 4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans has become a must-win game for both teams. Whichever squad comes out victorious will be AFC South champions. Ahead of the Jaguars-Titans game, we’ll be making our Jaguar Week 18 predictions.

Jacksonville has been on a tear lately. After starting the year 4-8, the Jaguars have now won four straight games to even out their record at 8-8. The Titans, on the other hand, are losers of six straight. Although, their 7-3 record to start the year still has them in playoff contention.

The Jaguars haven’t been to the postseason since 2017. They haven’t won the AFC South since 2017. With so much on the line for Jacksonville, let’s get into our Jaguars Week 18 predictions.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will pass for 400+ yards

Back in Week 14, in a Jaguars 36-22 victory, quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 368. That number is currently his career-high. Lawrence’s passing outburst actually came against the Titans and Lawrence will outdo himself in the rematch.

Overall, in Jacksonville and Tennessee’s first matchup. Lawrence completed 30-of-42 passes for 368 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown for 300+ yards four times this season.

The Titans have the worst passing defense in the NFL, allowing 279.3 yards per game. Tennessee has allowed just one 400+ passing performance – against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs – and seven 300+ passing performances overall.

Lawrence is in the midst of a phenomenal season for the Jaguars. Alongside Jacksonville’s winning streak, Lawrence has completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,901 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is ninth in the NFL in passing yards.

Jacksonville has to be fired up for this game. Through his media appearances, Lawrence seems ready. He’ll do everything in his power to lead the Jaguars to victory and will have a historic passing day in doing so.

3. Jacksonville will hold the Titans to less than 200-yards total

The Titans have been abysmal during their six-game losing streak. Tennessee has been outscored 154-89. In those six games, the Titans have gained under 200 yards three times.

When the Jaguars and Titans faced off in Week 14, Tennessee had Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. He is now out for the season with an ankle injury. The Titans have turned to Josh Dobbs as their new starting quarterback.

Dobbs got the start for Tennessee in Week 17. He completed 51.3% of his passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Still, that was Dobbs’ first NFL start. He has appeared in just seven games since entering the league in 2017. Jacksonville will be able to take advantage of the inexperienced quarterback through the air.

Of course, the Jags would then have to contend with Titans running back Derrick Henry on the ground. Henry has gained over 100-yards in the past three games he has played. However, the Jaguars’ run defense is no slouch. They currently rank 11th in the league, allowing 112.8 rushing yards per game.

Jacksonville will stack the box and dare Tennessee to run on them. While Henry might still have his usual big game, the Jaguars will come up bigger, holding the Titans to less than 200 total yards.

1. The Jaguars will win the AFC South

At this point of the season, the Jaguars and Titans are headed in different directions. Jacksonville has all the momentum while Tennessee is looking to sneak into the playoffs.

The Jaguars will also have their starting quarterback in Lawrence. While he lost his left tackle in Cam Robinson, Jacksonville has to be more confident in their quarterback than the Titans. In a win-and-in game, QB play could make quite the difference.

Furthermore, this game means too much to the Jaguars to lose. After a pitiful start to the season, many expected the Jaguars to once again be a bottom dweller. Yet, they have managed to prove they’re a team on the rise. After everything Jacksonville went through under Urban Meyer last year, the Jags have shown they aren’t willing to remain an NFL laughing stock.

Head coach Doug Pederson has impressed in his first year as head coach, helping turn the entire Jaguars organization around. Lawrence looks like the quarterback Jacksonville thought they were getting when they selected him first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In Week 18, all the pieces will come together for Jacksonville. They’ll defeat their rival Titans and win the AFC South. They’ll start a playoff run not many expected when the season began.