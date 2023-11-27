Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud still believes in his team after Sunday's tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday afternoon, CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans saw their record on the 2023-24 NFL season drop to 6-5 with a frustrating home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who currently lead the AFC South. The game was a rematch of the matchup between the two teams earlier this year in Jacksonville, with the Texans winning that game in convincing fashion; however, on Sunday, Houston found themselves playing from behind essentially all game, and were unable to get all the way over the hump in the end.

After the game, Stroud spoke on the loss and how the team will treat it as a learning experience going forward.

“It's about mindset,” said Stroud, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “What are we going to do, not play anymore? Are we going to just tuck our tail and not play hard? Nah, I don't believe in that type of mindset. I'm going out there every play and every game trying to win. I don't really think that our season's over at all. It's a long year. We have six more games to play. It's a lot more football left… we're taking strides, but we've got to play complementary football.”

The Texans had a chance late to tie the game as time expired after CJ Stroud led them all the way down the field to put them into fringe field goal range. However, ultimately, the field goal hit off of the front of the goalpost and the Jaguars emerged with the victory.

Up next for the Texans is a game against the Denver Broncos on December 3.