For most NFL teams, the biggest task after finding a starting quarterback is to protect that quarterback. Teams will build offensive lines to ensure their most important player stays upright and defenders stay away. After all, QBs hate getting hit, right? Turns out, taking a lick doesn't seem to bother the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence.

Field microphones picked up a funny exchange between Lawrence and Indianapolis Colts LB Shaq Leonard in Week 6's 37-20 Jags win, courtesy of The Sports Place's Arye Pulli.

In the clip, Lawrence climbs and exits the pocket to avoid pass rushers. He runs into Leonard, who tackles him to the ground. As both players rise to their feet, Leonard lets Lawrence know he'll be coming back for more. “I'm going to hit you boy! I'm going to hit you,” Leonard tells the Jaguars QB.

To which Lawrence replies: “I don't care.”

Insert surprised face emoji here.

“I don't care”? How could Lawrence so nonchalantly brush off such a hit? Shaq Leonard is a 6'2, 230-pound world-class athlete looking to tear Lawrence's head off. And Lawrence replies as if he just heard a piece of gossip he isn't interested in.

Imagine being so accustomed to such violent takedowns that you treat them with the annoyance of getting stuck at a red light. Perhaps no better clip illustrates the divide between regular people and NFL players.

Lawrence ended that contest with 181 passing yards, his lowest total of the season to date. So if Leonard did in fact get into Lawrence's head, the QB at least played it off beautifully. And the Jaguars won, so Lawrence got the last laugh regardless.