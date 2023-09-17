The Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their plans for the respective debuts of tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones for Sunday's NFL Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kansas City previously announced that Kelce and Jones will indeed play their first game of the season after missing Week 1's contest against the Detroit Lions.

The week off reportedly helped Kelce get “his legs back,” but he is still expected to sport a compression sleeve on his knee.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs plan to play Jones for about 20 to 30 minutes and get him out there primarily on pass downs and big plays during the game.

It's safe to say Kelce is good to go especially after he pulled this off at practice earlier this week.

The 33-year-old missed the Chiefs' season opener after hyperextending his right knee. He still needs the protective sleeve for precautionary measures, but Kelce reportedly looked good in practice upon his return to the field.

Kansas City's passing struggled without the 4-time Pro-Bowl as the reigning Super Bowl champs dropped Week 1 to Detroit, 21-20. Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have become one of the top duos in the NFL over the years and the Chiefs missed their connection during the opener. The two stars connected on 110 receptions for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2022 season en route to winning their second Super Bowl together.

Meanwhile, Jones finally concluded his holdout that began at the start of training camp and returned to the team on Wednesday. The Chiefs and the 29-year-old had contract disputes as the tight end reportedly sought a multiyear contract. Both sides ultimately agreed on a one-year deal worth $19.5 million.

 