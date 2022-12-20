By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Dallas Cowboys in overtime in Week 15, offering the Eagles a huge helping hand in their pursuit of an NFC East title and a bye week in the playoffs. In exchange, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson received quite a thanks from the Eagles. On Tuesday, the Eagles had over 35 cheesesteaks and 25 orders of fries delivered to the Jaguars facilities as a token of appreciation for Pederson and his staff for taking down the Cowboys on Sunday, per Sports Illustrated.

"So we do have a lot of Philadelphia transplants … So it wasn't surprising that they heard about us, but it was still surprising to have somebody from the organization call." 35 cheesteaks.

25 fries.

One big thank you from the Eagles to Doug Pederson.https://t.co/A9nRGUwu4D — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 20, 2022

Pederson, of course, won a Super Bowl with the Eagles back in 2018, so he has plenty of connections within the organization. And as such, there are also several former Eagles staffers who joined Pederson in Jacksonville. Needless to say, the gesture from the Eagles will go a long way with Pederson and the Jaguars’ staff, while their upset win over the Cowboys will be greatly beneficial to the Birds.

The food was ordered from a Jacksonville-based restaurant called “Philly’s Finest” which specializes in Philadelphia cuisine, or in other words; cheesesteaks.

Via Sports Illustrated:

“So on Tuesday, we answer the phone that somebody saying they were from the organization and want to send, want to buy Doug Pederson lunch for beating Cowboys, to celebrate beating the Cowboys,” said Philly’s Finest owner Jeff Harris.

“They love Doug Peterson and they love him in Philly so they want to send them a taste of Philadelphia.”

It’s an awesome gesture from Pederson’s former team after he helped them out in a big way with a win for the Jaguars. Jacksonville has looked impressive of late under Pederson’s leadership, improving to 6-8 on the year with their win in Week 15.

Now, Pederson can kick back and chow down on some much-deserved cheesesteak, courtesy of his former employer, the Eagles.