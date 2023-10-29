The Jacksonville Jaguars go wherever Trevor Lawrence goes. The star quarterback has been the best quarterback the team has had in ages. He had a rough first season with the team, but he's developed into an elite quarterback under Doug Pederson's tutelage. Unfortunately for the Jags, Trevor Lawrence has been dealing with a knee injury for the last few weeks this season.

After playing through the injury against the Saints last week, Trevor Lawrence will be listed as questionable on the Jaguars' injury report, per James Palmer. However, the team expects the star quarterback to play. Lawrence will don a knee brace similar to the one he wore against the Saints in Week 7.

“#jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable (knee) to play but is expected to go vs the #steelers. Lawrence will wear the brace he wore last Thursday vs the Saints. He feels better this week, but this isn't something that is going to improve overnight and will take some time. Jacksonville does have a bye next week. All he has to do is avoid T.J. Watt and this Pittsburgh defense before then.”

Even with the injury, Lawrence was able to play well enough to lead the Jaguars to victory against New Orleans. Jacksonville went up 24-9 at the end of the third quarter, and they were able to repel New Orleans' comeback attempt. Lawrence had a solid outing, going 20-29 for 209 yards and one touchdown and no interceptions.

As Palmer mentioned, the Jaguars are one week away from their bye week. If Lawrence manages to avoid reaggravating his knee injury, he'll have a full week to recuperate. It won't be easy, as he's going up against TJ Watt and the ferocious Steelers pass rush. Can Lawrence lead the Jags to victory in this condition?