The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to snap the Philadelphia Eagles’ 3-0 start to begin the new campaign. They were in the driver’s seat after the first quarter, leading the Eagles 14-0. But then Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles squad woke up, outscoring the Jaguars 29-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows that he had a huge part to play in the defeat, and vows to bounce back accordingly.

“I obviously didn’t play well Sunday, so that’s not where I want to be,” Lawrence said, per Jaguars.com. “I’m not letting that affect me at all. I know I have to play better. But if you look at the year as a whole, I know I’ve made a lot of steps in the right direction and I know I’ve improved a lot. […] We really believe in who we are.”

The 23-year old quarterback has indeed improved considerably. He had a dismal 12 to 17 touchdown to interception ratio during his 3-14 rookie season. But now, through four games in his second campaign, he’s had eight touchdowns against only two interceptions, a remarkable turnaround.

Trevor Lawrence knows that he and the Jaguars just need to find more consistency if they were to build off their 2-2 start that included a huge 38-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“There are always things you can do to be more consistent,” Lawrence added. “It’s managing all the situations. We’re a young team. I feel like we’re getting a lot of great experience. We’re just going to continue to learn.”

Nonetheless, despite the impact a QB has on the game, Lawrence’s teammates know that one man can only do so much. Wide receiver Christian Kirk knows he and the rest of the team have to step up in support of Lawrence’s admirable performances, a five turnover game against the Eagles notwithstanding.

“I told him after the game, ‘One person can’t win a football game. That’s on all of us.’ We just didn’t play good football. You learn from it. That’s the process I go through. I know he does it. It doesn’t linger. I don’t anticipate any type of dropoff in him,” Kirk said.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will get an opportunity to bounce back against the winless Houston Texans on Sunday, October 9.