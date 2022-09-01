Unreal stat shows that Jaguars are ultimate example of futility

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the league’s more underperforming teams in recent seasons. Besides an outlier season in 2017 when they nearly made the Super Bowl, they have consistently been among the league’s worst teams.

Since the 2008 NFL draft, the Jaguars have had a pick within the top ten on 14 different occasions. Along with this, they have had a top-five selection eight different times, including the number one overall pick in back-to-back drafts.

Even with all of their top picks, the Jaguars have struggled to find success. Over the past decade, they have lost the most games in the entire NFL.

To double down on their struggles, the Jaguars have also spent the money on free agents over this same decade stretch.

According to Fox Sports, the Jaguars have spent $1.64B in free agency since 2012.

Out of all 32 teams, the Jaguars have spent the most money during free agency over the last decade. They have also lost the most games.

The Jaguars were one of the more active teams in the NFL this offseason, which fits the bill of them spending so much in free agency.

They handed out five different contracts worth $30 million or more. This included a four-year, $72 million deal for wide receiver Christian Kirk, a three-year, $49.5 million deal for guard Brandon Scherff, and a three-year, $45 million deal for linebacker Foyesade Oluokun.

Many of the deals given out by the Jaguars during the offseason were seen as reaches. They paid several players more than people thought they would. But the team is confident in the direction they are headed.

Along with this, they have a quarterback in Trevor Lawrence who is still on a rookie contract. This brings them even more flexibility in the open market.

With a new regime in place, the Jaguars could soon correct the path that they are on. And hopefully, for the franchise, the signings can work out.