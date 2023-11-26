Jacksonville fans are holding their breath as the veteran offensive lineman injured the same knee that he injured two seasons ago.

The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their already lengthy injured list Sunday afternoon. Offensive lineman Cam Robinson has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans with a left knee injury. The Jaguars' PR staff updated Robinson's status shortly after he left the field.

While Robinson was able to leave the field and go into the blue medical tent under his own power, he was visibly upset when he returned to the Jaguars' bench.

Cam Robinson is questionable to return with a knee injury, he is very upset on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/BfOVhOjRDu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 26, 2023

28-year-old Cam Robinson is in his seventh NFL season, all spent with Jacksonville. He was selected by the team in the second round (34th overall) out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft. Though the details regarding this afternoon's injury have yet to be announced, Robinson is no stranger to injury. He tore an ACL in that same knee during a Week 2 game against the New England Patriots in 2018.

Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller ranked the Jaguars' offensive line as the fifth worst in the NFL earlier this month. The Jaguars have allowed 25 sacks so far in the 2023 season, which ranks 17th in the NFL. Their 154 yards lost due to sacks ranks 20th in the league. The team's 23 points per game average entering Sunday's game ranked 11th best in the NFL.

Sunday's matchup is vital to the playoff hopes of the Jaguars and Texans. The Jaguars entered the leading the AFC South in command of the conference's fourth playoff seed. The 6-4 Texans started the day with the sixth AFC playoff seed but can change the picture drastically with a win over Jacksonville today.