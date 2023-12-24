Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is unlikely to play against the Buccaneers due to multiple injuries.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 season is quickly collapsing. While their performance on the field hasn't been inspiring, the injuries certainly haven't helped. With players like Trevor Lawrence succumbing to the injury bug, Jacksonville's claim atop the AFC South is starting to soften. While Lawrence is likely to play in Week 16, one of his best weapons is likely going to be out.

Zay Jones, one of the Jaguars' star receivers, is unlikely to play today vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Ian Rapoport. Jones is dealing with knee and hamstring ailments, and he had limited participation in their last practice. That's a brutal blow to a team that's desperately trying to fend off their division rivals.

“#Jaguars WR Zay Jones (knee, hamstring) is listed as questionable and not expected to play today, source said. He only practiced on a limited basis on Friday.”

Jones has been struggling this season, due to both injuries and general underperformance. In just eight games this season, the Jaguars WR garnered just 274 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, his presence is still going to be needed for the last few games. With teams likely keying in on Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram, Jones should've been the player to eat up the touches.

The Jaguars, in theory, should have one of the best offenses in the league. Trevor Lawrence, while still far from perfect, is an elite quarterback in his own right. Ridley, Kirk, and Jones form an incredible WR trio, along with TE Evan Engram. Add to that Travis Etienne emerging as a true workhorse RB, and you have a dangerous offense.

However, this team has inexplicably sputtered over the last couple of weeks. Can Jacksonville course correct against a streaking team in the Buccaneers?