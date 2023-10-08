The Jacksonville Jaguars have a rather underrated receiving cast. Last season, Christian Kirk and Zay Jones became a reliable duo for Trevor Lawrence to target to. With the arrival of Calvin Ridley, both players moved down the pecking order. Jones, in particular, has been a reliable second or third option for Lawrence when teams inevitably target Ridley.

Unfortunately, Zay Jones suffered what looked to be a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills in London, per the Jaguars' PR team. The star wide receiver exited the game due to the aforementioned injury.

WR Zay Jones has a knee injury and his return is questionable. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 8, 2023

The Jaguars are in the midst of completing a massive upset against the Bills in London. An early touchdown and two-point conversion set the tone for the rest of the game. Jacksonville shut down Buffalo's mighty offense while keeping them on their toes with dangerous drives. Another successful drive eventually led to a touchdown run from Travis Etienne Jr. After a touchdown from pass Josh Allen, both teams exchanged touchdowns.

Jacksonville's season has been a rollercoaster ride so far. They've had some solid wins against Atlanta and Indianapolis, but they also got blown out by the Texans while losing a gritty game against the Chiefs. A win over the Bills would be a massive statement for the Jaguars, who's looking for more postseason success after their successful campaign last season.

As for Zay Jones, the Jaguars wide receiver will be a crucial part of their success this season. Ridley's presence attracts so much attention, and Jones will be one of the players that will heavily capitalize on this. Hopefully, the wide receiver won't miss too much time.