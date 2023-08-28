The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived quarterback Nathan Rourke ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, per Tom Pelissero. Rourke played college football at Ohio and then played two seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and earned the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian award for the BC Lions. The Jaguars will go with two quarterbacks on the active roster, Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard.

If Nathan Rourke clears waivers, he will become a free agent and eligible to sign with any team. A return to the Jaguars on a practice-squad deal is quite possible.

Rourke's performance in the CFL earned him a shot to show what he can do at the NFL level. In 10 CFL games in 2022, he threw for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns, adding seven more scores on the ground. He also completed nearly 80% of his throws. Rourke worked out with a lot of NFL teams in December and January and actually signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars.

He did not disappoint in the preseason this year, and earned high praise from starting Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. “He's done a great job. The guy works really hard,” Lawrence said, per USA Today. “He's had some great plays, and that's what you got to do. The guy is looking to stick in the league and get a spot.

In the preseason, Rourke went 23-35 for 348 yards and a touchdown. He also led a 10 play, 88-yard touchdown drive against the Miami Dolphins.

Though the Jaguars aren't keeping Rourke on their active roster, he has done enough to earn a spot somewhere in this league. Jacksonville will certainly be open to keeping Rourke around on their practice squad, even if they don't have room for him on the 53-man roster.