The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to do some really great things in 2023. They're coming off a surprising season last year in which they went 9-8, winning the AFC South Division for the first time since 2017. This was coming off the previous year under Urban Meyer where they won only three games. Now under Doug Pederson in year two, the Jaguars look primed to do even more with a roster that has all the capabilities of not only winning another division title but perhaps conference title. This makes the eventual battles at NFL training camp that much more intriguing this year, seeing just who will be a part of this Jacksonville team.

Jacksonville Jaguars training camp battles to watch for

For the Jaguars, like every other team at training camp, it's not just about finding your starters but about building team depth. Jacksonville has a pretty good starting roster, so in this case, the depth we'll be looking at specifically for the Jaguars will be running back and linebacker.

Running back

In their quest to strengthen the running back position, the Jaguars made several notable moves this offseason. Firstly, they secured the return of JaMycal Hasty, who had mostly been last year's No. 2 back. Additionally, they added depth by signing free-agent running back D'Ernest Johnson and drafting rookie Tank Bigsby in the third round out of Auburn. It appears highly likely that Bigsby and Hasty will secure spots on the roster, joining starting running back Travis Etienne. However, this leaves lingering questions regarding the fate of Johnson and Snoop Conner.

Last year, the Jaguars placed emphasis by selecting Conner when they traded up in the fifth round to get him. Despite the move, Conner spent the majority of his rookie season on the sidelines, playing in only eight games in which he only carried the ball a total of 12 times in 38 snaps, according to Pro-Football Reference. He could just never get going.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the other hand, Johnson, known as a dependable backup, has consistently demonstrated his talent on offense. What truly sets him apart, though, is his exceptional prowess on special teams. As the battle for the four spot on the running back position unfolds, it is very likely that the outcome will be influenced significantly by players' contributions on special teams. The Jaguars' coaching staff will be closely evaluating each players' performance in this critical aspect to determine who earns a spot.

Linebacker

On the Jaguars' 2023 roster, the top three inside linebackers are already pretty much well-established. Foye Oluokun, known for leading the NFL in tackles last season (184), will be the centerpiece of the linebackers. Alongside him, second-year linebackers Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma are poised to play crucial roles in the team's defense this season. However, the real competition lies in securing the linebacker positions behind these three stalwarts, which were previously held by more experienced players like 25-year-old Shaquille Quarterman and 24-year-old Caleb Johnson.

Both Quarterman and Johnson, playing in all 17 games last season, showcased their potential, particularly with Quarterman's game-changing forced fumble against Derrick Henry and Johnson's special team efforts. But now, the competition has taken an intriguing turn with the arrival of Ventrell Miller, the fourth-round rookie out of Florida.

The Jaguars were so keen on Miller that they even attempted to trade up for him during the draft. Miller unfortunately has been hampered by a Jones fracture in his foot going all the way back to his last season in college, causing him to miss OTA's, which could be problematic to his development in training camp. However, he is set to make the June 21 training camp start date. If he can show he's healthy and productive, he's liable to make an impact on the coach's decisions with the remaining linebacker spots on the team.