Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence called out the critics following the Jags' win over the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars defeated the Saints 31-24 on Thursday Night Football, and advanced to 5-2 on the year.

Lawrence posted on X, “Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win #Analysts.”

Y’all keep your opinions and we’ll keep finding ways to win 👀 #Analysts pic.twitter.com/22xQHp2SIA — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) October 21, 2023

Though the Jaguars seem like playoff locks and the favorites to take the AFC South, they have played far from convincingly all year. In the win over the Saints, Jacksonville had a 24-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, they allowed the Saints to come back and tie the game at 24 before Christian Kirk scored the game-winning touchdown on a 44-yard catch and run. New Orleans had the opportunity to tie the game back up, but failed to convert on four tries from the Jags' six-yard line.

The game should not have been so close. Not only did the Jaguars defense allow the Saints to put up points and yards in the fourth quarter, but the Jaguars lost two fumbles during the game. There were multiple points where it was clear Jacksonville could have played a cleaner game and gotten an easier win.

At the end of the day, Trevor Lawrence is right. No matter how close the score is, Jacksonville manages to come away with wins and are now on a four-game win streak. Lawrence was the epitome of the Jags' resiliency as he played through a knee injury during the game. He went 20-29 for 204 yards and a touchdown, while leading the team in rushing with eight caries for 59 yards.