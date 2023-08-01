The Jacksonville Jaguars suddenly have an embarrassment of riches on offense, and now the onus is on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and others to live up to their potential. Recently one of Lawrence's top weapons in the offense, Christian Kirk, had a mouthful to say on the team's mission heading into this season.

His teammate Calvin Ridley had a hyped up two-word message to share with the team for this upcoming season. Backfield dynamo Travis Etienne Jr. has seen his fantasy football stock rise in some circles.

Put it all together and it's easy to see why expectations are high for Doug Pederson's team.

Kirk implied that accountability could be the golden ticket for his teammates becoming the top offense in the NFL.

“I think it’s challenging, but when you have the right guys in the locker room, a part of your team that are able to come out on a day-to-day basis and push another to hold each other to our standard, I think it’s a little easier,” Kirk said, via a transcript from the Jaguars.

“It’s easy to get laxed and you know the system and what you’re trying to do, but we know how good we can be, and we know how good we are. When you come out here and don’t show it, it can get really frustrating for guys that are trying to play at a high level. We all just hold each other to our standard and make sure we’re bringing guys with us if they’re having a lackluster day.”

After a stellar 2022 and Lawrence's absurdly low NFL Top 100 ranking, it should come as no surprise that the Jaguars have chips on the shoulders heading into this season. Now, fans will find out if it can live up to the hype of an offense that has more weapons than perhaps any team in the AFC.