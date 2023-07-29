As we gear up for the 2023 NFL season, one name that has captured the attention of fantasy football enthusiasts is Travis Etienne Jr. The Jacksonville Jaguars running back has been making waves in the fantasy realm, leaving many wondering whether he's worth a coveted spot on their teams. In this in-depth analysis, we'll delve into Etienne's performance and his skills. We will also evaluate the team outlook and provide insights to help you make an informed decision for your fantasy roster.

Etienne's 2022 Performance: Rising to Prominence

In the 2022 NFL season, Travis Etienne showcased his prowess with the Jacksonville Jaguars, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. Despite facing a slow start to the season and stiff competition for starting roles, particularly from James Robinson, Etienne managed to finish strong. He accumulated 1,125 rushing yards on 220 attempts, boasting an impressive 5.1 yards-per-carry average. In addition, he found the end zone five times on the ground. Apart from his ground game exploits, Etienne contributed significantly in the passing game, hauling in 35 receptions for 316 yards.

Travis Etienne getting a touchdown at the goal line. pic.twitter.com/aC08rW6WNn — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 31, 2022

One of the highlights of his performance came during the playoffs, where he put on a show against the formidable Kansas City Chiefs. Despite a loss, Etienne made his presence felt, amassing 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on only 10 carries. He also added three receptions for 18 yards.

Off the field, Etienne displayed a strong work ethic, dedicating the offseason to honing his skills and improving his ball security. That enabled him to bounce back after missing what would have been his rookie year in 2021. With the backing of his teammates and coaches, he confidently embraced the role of the lead back for the Jaguars in the upcoming season.

The Dual-Threat Dynamo

Travis Etienne's versatility is a key factor in his allure as a fantasy running back. In the 2022 season, he boasted an impressive 69.8 PPF elusive rating. This showcased his ability to evade defenders and gain extra yardage. Moreover, a significant 11.8 percent of his rushing attempts resulted in gains of 10 yards or more, highlighting his big-play potential.

Beyond his running abilities, Etienne displayed proficiency in the passing game, making him a dual-threat dynamo. With 35 receptions for 316 yards in the previous season, he has proven himself a valuable asset in PPR leagues. This combination of rushing and receiving skills positions him as an enticing option for fantasy managers seeking a running back who can contribute in multiple facets of the game.

Team Outlook: Jaguars on the Rise

The Jacksonville Jaguars are poised for an offensive breakout in the 2023 NFL season. Of course, they are spearheaded by talented quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. The team's rising offensive prowess could spell good news for Travis Etienne Jr.'s fantasy prospects. He should lead the backfield charge. Having already exhibited his abilities in 2022, accumulating over 1,000 rushing yards and contributing significantly in the passing game, Etienne is well-placed to thrive in an improved Jaguars offense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, there remains some uncertainty about the distribution of the workload in the backfield. Etienne will share the field with rookie Tank Bigsby, who was picked in the third round this year. Coach Doug Pederson's plan to utilize both running backs indicates that the touches could be split, potentially impacting Etienne's overall output.

Etienne's 2023 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy drafters are showing considerable interest in Travis Etienne Jr. His ADP places him as the RB12 in some drafts. They typically snag him in the second round. Sure, some may view this as an early selection. However, it's essential to recognize Etienne's potential as a valuable asset for fantasy teams.

We can attribute the hype surrounding Etienne to his impressive college career at Clemson. Additionally, we can also look at his solid 2022 performance for the Jaguars. Moreover, his versatility as a receiver adds a significant dimension to his fantasy value.

Moreover, we all know coach Pederson for his offensive scheming. He has expressed his intention to make Etienne a key component of the offense. Right now, we can position Etienne as a “third-down back” and a “matchup nightmare” for opposing defenses. As such, he should enjoy substantial playing time in his sophomore season.

However, it is essential to approach Etienne's fantasy outlook with some caution. The possibility of a shared workload raises questions about the extent of Etienne's involvement in the offense.

The Final Verdict: Etienne's Fantasy Potential

Travis Etienne Jr. emerges as a compelling fantasy football prospect for the 2023 NFL season. His outstanding performance in 2022 makes him an enticing option for fantasy managers.

Nonetheless, we should acknowledge potential concerns about workload distribution. Etienne's fantasy value hinges on Coach Pederson's commitment to using him as a primary offensive weapon. In addition, it also depends on the extent of his involvement in both the rushing and passing game.

Ultimately, drafting Etienne entails careful consideration of these factors. With the right strategy, Travis Etienne Jr. could prove to be a crucial addition to your fantasy roster. He could contribute to your team's success in the highly anticipated 2023 NFL season.