The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to South Texas to face the Houston Texans at NRG. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Jaguars-Texans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-14 in Week 11. Initially, it was a 13-0 halftime lead. But the Jags pulled away in the second half to secure a monster win. Significantly, Trevor Lawrence went 24 for 32 with 262 yards and two touchdowns passing while also rushing five times for 17 yards and two scores. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Christian Kirk had three catches for 48 yards. The Jaguars went 4 for 12 on third-down conversions. Overall, the Jags went 4 for 12 on third down but 3 for 4 on fourth down. The Jaguars allowed one sack. Conversely, the defense forced two turnovers and two sacks. They won the time of possession 36:36 to 23:34.

The Texans defeated the Arizona Cardinals 21-16. Initially, things started slowly. But a good second quarter turned things around. Significantly, C.J. Stroud went 27 for 37 with 336 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Devin Singletary rushed 22 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Tank Dell has eight receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown, while Nico Collins had seven catches for 65 yards. Robert Woods had five catches for 44 yards. Overall, the Texans went 9 for 13 on third down. The offense also committed three turnovers and allowed four sacks. Furthermore, the defense had three sacks and caused two turnovers.

The Texans lead the all-time series 29-14. Overall, the Texans have gone 6-1 in the past seven games against the Jags. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 37-17 in Jacksonville earlier this season. Additionally, the Texans are 7-3 in 10 home games against the Jags.

Here are the Jaguars-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Texans Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.5 (-110)

Houston Texans: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans Week 12

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Lawrence will need to do better. Unfortunately, it has not been good for him in his career against the Texans. Lawrence has a 71 passer rating and has thrown for 1,259 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions in his career against them. So far this season, he has 2,382 yards passing with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing 49 times for 240 yards and two scores.

But this game will likely see the Jags try to run the ball. Therefore, Travis Etienne is the man to watch, with 174 rushes for 670 yards, seven touchdowns, and 32 catches for 282 yards and a score. The receivers all can do damage. First, Kirk has 52 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns. Ridley has 47 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Evan Engram has 59 receptions for 475 yards.

The defense recovered nicely last week. Ultimately, Josh Allen has 21 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks. Travon Walker has 13 solo tackles and four sacks. Also, Foyesade Oluokun has notched 70 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception. Darious Williams has 27 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can establish the running game. Then, they must slow down Stroud.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans hope to keep the momentum going. Ultimately, Stroud has passed for 2,962 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Singletary has been a good fill-in, rushing 114 times for 471 yards and two touchdowns. Amazingly, Dameon Pierce is practicing again after missing three games. He has rushed 109 times for 327 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Collins has led the receiving core, catching 43 passes for 696 yards and four touchdowns. Dell has 42 receptions for 659 yards and six scores. Additionally, tight end Dalton Schultz has 39 catches for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

The defense has had its ups and downs this season. Regardless, they did enough to secure a win last weekend. Jonathan Greenard has 25 solo tackles and seven sacks. Meanwhile, Will Anderson Jr. is dealing with a knee injury. Sheldon Rankins has 18 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Steven Nelson has notched 28 solo tackles and three interceptions.

The Texans will cover the spread if Stroud continues to play well while finding open receivers and evading the pressure. Then, the defense must force Lawrence into making mistakes.

Final Jaguars-Texans Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars struggle against the Texans. However, they managed to steal one on the road last season. It is possible they do it again, especially with the division title under fire. Consequently, a Houston win would give them the tiebreaker. There is a lot on the line for the Jaguars, and they will come out strong and run the ball efficiently.

Final Jaguars-Texans Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.5 (-110)