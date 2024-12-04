ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. It's an AFC South showdown as we continue our NFL odds series and make a Jaguars-Titans prediction and pick.

Jaguars-Titans Last Game – Matchup History

This will somehow be the first meeting of the season. Ultimately, the Jags and Titans split the season series in 2023. The Titans have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Jaguars, including 4-1 over the past five games at Nissan Stadium. The Titans have gone 3-2 against the spread in those five games. Neither of these teams are in the playoff race, but their games are always hard-hitting, especially in the confines of the AFC South.

Overall Series: The Titans lead 35-24.

Here are the Jaguars-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Titans Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Tennessee Titans: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

Things have gone awry for the Jaguars and kept getting worse. Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion after a nasty hit from Azeez Al-Shaair, making him questionable to play this Sunday or even this season.

If Lawrence cannot go, Mac Jones will take the reigns as the starting quarterback. So far, Jones has passed for 512 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. In other words, it has not been pretty in his limited action. Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. have split the carries this season. Overall, Bigsby has rushed 102 times for 547 yards and four touchdowns, while Etienne Jr. has rushed 95 times for 371 yards and two scores. Brian Thomas Jr. is the only healthy receiver, as he has caught 46 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns. Consequently, no other receivers have stepped up, and this offense has stalled numerous times this season.

The defense is not that great. Yet, some players have stepped up. Josh Hines-Allen has tallied 20 solo tackles and six sacks. Travon Walker has generated 21 solo tackles and 8.5 sacks. Therefore, expect both of these guys to be right in the heart of the action as they attempt to stuff the Tennessee offense.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if Bigsby and Etienne can run the ball and Jones can avoid turning the football over. Then, the defense must stop the running game and force the Titans to pass the ball.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Things spiraled out of control on Sunday as the Titans set a penalty record by committing 11 first-half penalties. Unfortunately, the mistakes have been common for the Titans this season, as self-inflicted mistakes have caused them dearly this season. It also limits what could be a decent offense.

Will Levis has not been awful, but he has not been good either. He has passed for 1,659 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Meanwhile, the running game has had some inconsistency. Tony Pollard has rushed 192 times for 835 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 37 passes for 211 yards. Calvin Ridley is the top pass-catcher in this offense. So far, he has 43 receptions for 679 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Westbrook-Ikine has caught 20 passes for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. Consequently, none of these guys have been able to perform at the level they can because of penalties and self-inflicted errors.

The defense has remained stout, and three players stand out, giving them a chance to make a statement. Significantly, Arden Key has tallied 22 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks. Harold Landry III has delivered with 29 solo tackles and six sacks. Likewise, Amani Hooker has added 35 solo tackles and four interceptions.

The Titans will cover the spread if Pollard can find some room and run the ball well against the Jaguars to run some clock and relieve the pressure off Levis. Then, the defense must force Jones into making mistakes and stuff the Jags' running game.

Final Jaguars-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars are 6-5-1 against the spread, while the Titans are 2-10 against the odds. Moreover, the Jags are 3-2 against the spread on the road, while the Titans are 0-5 against the odds at home. The Jaguars are 1-1-1 against the spread when facing the AFC South, while the Titans are 1-1 against the spread within their division.

I expect this game to go down to the wire. Ultimately, neither team is doing much this season, and they are both on similar paths as the offenses are mistake-prone, the defenses are inconsistent, and the culture on both teams is really stagnant right now. Because I expect this game to go down to the wire, I see the Jaguars covering the spread on the road.

Final Jaguars-Titans Prediction & Pick: Jaguars +3.5 (-110)