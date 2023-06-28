Despite missing five games as a rookie, Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson impressed during his first season in the NFL. As he approaches year two, the 2022 first-round pick thinks he is prepped for a monster year.
Commanders’ Jahan Dotson drops truth bomb on huge 2023 expectations
2 min read
“This year I feel like I gotta come crazy,” Dotson said on the 2nd Wind podcast. “It’s my breakout year it’s what I’ve working hard for. I gotta make ‘em feel me.”
In 12 games last season, Dotson had 35 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns, four of which came in his first four games as a pro. He scored two touchdowns in his first game, helping the Commanders to a Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Commanders' offense this season thanks to the addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy. In his five seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, the team never had a season in which it did not post a top-five total offense or scoring offense.
The Commanders don’t have Patrick Mahomes leading their offense or Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce catching passes, but Dotson and Terry McLaurin make up a dynamic wide receiver duo that Dotson says is “right up there” among the best in the NFL. Doston also sees a ton of potential in quarterback Sam Howell, who is the presumed starter in Washington.
Injuries halted Jahan Dotson's rookie year a bit but he still showed signs of being an elite pass catcher in the NFL. The sky could be the limit for him in Bienemy's offense.