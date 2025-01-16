ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac in the heavyweight division. Almeida got back on track after suffering his first UFC defeat with a first-round submission victory at UFC 302 meanwhile, Spivac returned to the win column with a first-round submission victory of his own. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Almeida-Spivac prediction and pick.

Jailton Almeida (21-3) took a big step up when he took on Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299 which proved too much at the time but he was able to get back into the win column when he submitted Alexandr Romanov with relative ease. Now, Almeida gets to take on Serghei Spivac in an attempt to continue his momentum and continue to climb the heavyweight rankings this weekend.

Serghei Spivac (17-4) took a tough loss to the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane but was able to bounce back in a big way when he got revenge against Marcin Tybura who he lost to earlier in his career. Spivac has the opportunity to get a big signature win against Jailton Almeida this weekend at UFC 311.

Here are the UFC 311 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 311 Odds: Jailton Almeida-Serghei Spivac Odds

Jailton Almeida: -455

Serghei Spivac: +350

Over 1.5 rounds: +100

Under 1.5 rounds: -130

Why Jailton Almeida Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Alexandr Romanov – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 20 (7 KO/TKO/13 SUB)

Jailton Almeida is poised to secure a victory over Serghei Spivac at UFC 311 this weekend. Almeida's impressive 21-3 record, including a recent submission win over Alexander Romanov, showcases his dominance in the octagon. His ability to finish fights quickly, with an average fight time of just 5:21 in his first four UFC bouts, demonstrates his efficiency and lethality. Almeida's grappling prowess, evidenced by his 13 submission victories, gives him a significant edge over Spivac.

While Spivac is a formidable opponent with a solid 17-4 record, Almeida's versatility and control time percentage (88.3%, the highest in UFC history) should prove decisive. Almeida's ability to dictate the fight's location and pace, combined with his superior submission skills, makes him a constant threat. Suppose Almeida can implement his aggressive style and utilize his ground control. In that case, he has a strong chance of outworking Spivac and potentially securing another impressive finish, further cementing his status as a rising star in the heavyweight division.

Why Serghei Spivac Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Marcin Tybura – SUB R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 15 (7 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Serghei Spivac is poised to looking to secure the big upset victory over Jailton Almeida at UFC 311 this weekend. Spivac's impressive record of 17-4, with 15 finishes, demonstrates his ability to end fights both on the feet and on the ground. His recent armbar submission victory over Marcin Tybura showcases his evolving grappling skills, which could prove crucial against Almeida's ground game. Spivac's striking accuracy of 49.5% and significant strikes landed per minute of 3.93 highlight his offensive capabilities.

While Almeida is a formidable opponent, Spivac's experience against top-tier heavyweights like Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis gives him a significant edge. His ability to adapt his strategy mid-fight, evidenced by his diverse win methods, makes him a constant threat. If Spivac can utilize his improved takedown defense and keep the fight standing, his striking power could be the deciding factor. His recent Performance of the Night bonus against Tybura indicates he's in top form, potentially setting the stage for another impressive victory.

Final Jailton Almeida-Serghei Spivac Prediction & Pick

This should be a very intriguing heavyweight scrap between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac who are vying for a potential heavyweight title shot in a wide-open heavyweight division after the current champion Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall battle it out. These two fighters love to grapple with a combined 21 submission victories between the two of them which should make for a compelling grappling-centric matchup. However, there is a chance where the grappling nullifies and cancels itself out and that is where Spivac will excel in this matchup.

With that said, Spivac hasn't faced a relentless grappler like Almeida in his entire time in the UFC and the last time he had to defend more than 2 takedown attempts was in his first encounter with Marcin Tybura. While Spivac certainly can grapple with the best, it will be the relentless pressure and control of Almeida that will dictate where this fight takes place. Ultimately, Almeida goes in there takes Spivac down within the first minute, and dominates him thereafter notching the 7th finish of his 9-fight UFC career, and moves one step closer to a potential title shot in the future.

Final Jailton Almeida-Serghei Spivac Prediction & Pick: Jailton Almeida (-455), Under 1.5 Rounds (-130)