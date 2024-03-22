Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer, has fired back at Conor McGregor‘s recent comments regarding his upcoming fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson, reported by MMA Junkie. McGregor expressed skepticism about the interest in Paul's bout with Tyson, calling it “a bit strange.” However, Paul sees McGregor's criticism as nothing more than jealousy.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
Scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jake Paul's clash with boxing icon Mike Tyson is set to captivate audiences worldwide. The highly anticipated event will be streamed live on Netflix, marking a significant moment for both fighters and the sport of boxing.
Conor McGregor's assessment of Paul's fight with Tyson raised eyebrows, as he deemed the bout “a bit strange” and suggested that interest may be low. However, Paul sees things differently, pointing to the overwhelming response on social media as evidence of the fight's immense popularity.
Jake Paul reacts to the critics
In response to McGregor's criticism, Jake Paul highlighted the staggering numbers generated by his showdown with Tyson on social media. He emphasized that the event has garnered significant attention, surpassing even the announcement of McGregor's own upcoming fight against Michael Chandler. According to Paul, the buzz surrounding his clash with Tyson is unprecedented in the history of boxing. He cited astronomical figures in terms of faceoff views, Instagram reels, and overall social media engagement, indicating that this fight is poised to make history as the biggest the world has ever seen.
Jake Paul said: “So, Conor, you’re saying that interest is low for the fight but the last fight you announced, there was 1,000 articles written in a multiple-day span, people talking about your last fight,” Paul said on his B/S with Jake Paul podcast. “In that same multiple-day span, there was 10,000 articles written about (Paul vs. Tyson).”
Despite McGregor's skepticism, Jake Paul remains firm in his belief that the fight with Tyson will benefit the sport of boxing. He views the matchup as an opportunity to attract new fans, bridge generational gaps, and elevate the sport to new heights. Jake Paul addressed the notion of jealousy among his critics, including McGregor, suggesting that their negative remarks comes from envy rather than genuine concern.
“There’s no reason for them to be jealous,” Paul said. “I get that people are jealous, but this is helping the sport of boxing. Isn’t that what people should want to see – getting more kids into the gyms, spanning two generations together, doing it on the biggest scale possible? When the old heads like Conor are still trying to hate, why are you trying to pull people down? Your ego is that (big)?”
What's next for Jake Paul?
With confidence in his upcoming bout, Jake Paul boldly predicts that his showdown with Tyson will surpass the viewership of McGregor's previous fight against Floyd Mayweather. Despite the difference in distribution (Netflix streaming versus pay-per-view), Paul is convinced that more eyes will be on his fight come July.
As the date of the highly anticipated showdown approaches, tensions continue to rise between Jake Paul and his critics. While Conor McGregor questions the validity of the bout, Paul remains certain in his belief that the fight with Tyson this summer will be a groundbreaking event for the sport of boxing. With both fighters gearing up for battle, all eyes will be on AT&T Stadium for what promises to be an unforgettable clash between a titan and Jake Paul in the ring.