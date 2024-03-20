Canelo Alvarez takes a swipe at Mike Tyson for his comments about him ahead of Tyson's comeback fight against Jake Paul, reported by Sportskeeda. The boxing superstar, Canelo Alvarez, responded to Tyson's comments about not fighting David Benavidez, stating that he would respect Tyson's opinion if he were sober. The undisputed super middleweight champion, Alvarez, recently revealed his next opponent, Jaime Munguia.
Alvarez faced criticism from Tyson for declining to fight Benavidez, with Tyson even suggesting that Alvarez lacked heart. In a recent interview, Alvarez addressed Tyson's comments, asserting that he didn't need to prove anything to anyone. He recalled a similar situation with Gennady Golovkin and emphasized the significance of his upcoming fight with Munguia.
Alvarez stated, “I don't need to fight anybody. I don't need to prove anything to anybody because I remember when this happened with Golovkin. So I don't need to prove anything to anybody. This fight with Jaime Munguia you need to respect more because this fight is more important than other fights.”
He further expressed his frustration, saying, “It's never enough for you guys. I don't need to prove anything to anybody anymore. I've done everything in my career… I'd respect [Tyson's] opinion if he was sober.”
What's next for Mike Tyson?
This remark from Alvarez comes as Mike Tyson announced his highly anticipated comeback fight against Jake Paul, who transitioned from being an influencer to a boxer. Concerns have arisen regarding Tyson's post-alcoholism condition and the potential risks of brain damage in his upcoming fight. Alvarez's comment adds another layer to these concerns, suggesting that Tyson might not be in fighting shape, especially when facing a rising boxer like Paul.