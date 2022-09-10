Jalen Hurts: 3 bold predictions for Eagles QB in season opener vs. Lions

As Jalen Hurts enters his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, this team is full of potential. Hurts and the Eagles have been one of the NFL’s more criticized teams in the league. But this could be the season that they put all that behind them. With the new look offense, many have speculated what this team could be capable of. Jalen Hurts bold predictions for week one have steadily come in. And the expectations are high.

During the offseason, the Eagles were sure to give Jalen Hurts as many weapons as they could. A draft night trade saw the Eagles add one of the NFL’s most high-profile players in wide receiver A.J. Brown. He will now be another strong pass-catching option for this offense.

Heading into week one, the Eagles are set to face off against one of the NFL’s youngest teams in the Detroit Lions. This unit is full of potential, but still seemingly falls short of many of the league’s top teams.

This could lead to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles having a massive week one performance.

Three bold predictions for Jalen Hurts in week one

Three total touchdowns

Over his first two seasons, Jalen Hurts has made a habit of reaching the end zone. In 30 career games, he has recorded 22 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Given his history, Hurts could start the season by finding the end zone several times. Three touchdowns against this Lions’ defense isn’t an impossible task.

The Eagles’ offense runs through Jalen Hurts. Whether it be through the air or the ground, he is the driving force. And with the offense that the Eagles have assembled, anything is impossible.

Second-year wide receiver DeVonta Smith put on a strong performance during his rookie season. He recorded 64 receptions for 916 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Smith proved to be effective with the ball, averaging 14.3 yards per reception.

With another offseason with Jalen Hurts, Smith could be headed for a true breakout in year two.

Hurts also have a reliable option in tight-end Dallas Goedert. The fifth-year tight end has been a reliable target, pulling in 193 receptions for 2,295 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

Hurts also brings a threat with his legs. He has recorded 13 rushing touchdowns throughout his career. Adding a couple more on Sunday is a real possibility.

Jalen Hurts finishing the day with three total touchdowns would be on par with what this offense is capable of.

Two touchdowns to A.J. Brown

The Jalen Hurts, A.J Brown connection starting the season off strong would be perfect for the Eagles.

A.J. Brown has proven to be an elite receiving target. Even while playing on a run-heavy Tennessee Titans, Brown still consistently put up big numbers.

Over his three seasons with the Titans, Brown recorded 185 receptions, 2,995 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns.

Now stepping into this Eagles offense, he could be in for a massive season.

Jalen Hurts has already proven that he can push the ball down the field. And Brown has consistently been a downfield threat. The two could be a perfect pair.

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown could take advantage of a young Lions secondary. And with DeVonta Smith also needing attention, Brown could fall into several favorable matchups.

Brown reaching the endzone on two separate occasions is a possible goal. But it is also something that he didn’t do once last season.

In 13 games last season, A.J. Brown recorded just five touchdowns. He never scored more than one in a game and has eight outings with zero trips to the endzone.

Brown doing in week one would be an electric start to the season for this offense. And it could also open everything up for them all season long.

Less than 50 rushing yards

Jalen Hurts has been a dominant player when running the ball. His 13 rushing touchdowns prove how effective he is in this area of the game.

But last season, while recording 784 rushing yards on the season, he averaged just 53 per game.

With the Eagles seemingly expanded offense, there is a chance that he is running the ball even less this season. The team may look to push the ball more with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith catching passes.

When looking at Hurts’ performance on the ground last season, he surpassed 50 rushing yards just eight times. His biggest performance was 82 rushing yards in week two. But his lowest mark was just seven rushing yards in week 15.

In this area of the game, his performance can fluctuate heavily. This may be the case against the Lions as well. The team could elect to have Hurts work through the air instead of the ground.