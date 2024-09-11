Philadelphia native and R&B icon Frankie Beverly, the soulful voice behind the legendary band Maze, passed away on September 10 at the age of 77, CBSnews reports. While his family shared the news of his passing, they did not provide details about the cause or location of his death. Fans and fellow musicians around the world mourn the loss of an artist who shaped the soundscape of R&B for decades.

Among those grieving is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, known for his old-soul taste in music. Hurts took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt tribute to the music legend. “His timeless music, his powerful words, and his lasting impact. I'm devastated to hear about this one,” Hurts posted. “My prayers are with the Beverly family and the many Frankie fans across the world! His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend. Long Live Frankie.”

A Soulful Life Remembered

Born Howard Stanley Beverly in Philadelphia in 1946, Frankie Beverly began his musical journey singing gospel. He founded his first band, the Blenders, while still in high school. At around age 12, he adopted the name Frankie, inspired by the sound of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers' hit “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.”

In 1970, Beverly formed the group Raw Soul in Philadelphia, which later became known as Frankie Beverly and Maze. His career took a major leap when Marvin Gaye took the group under his wing and suggested the name change to Maze. As the lead singer, songwriter, and producer, Beverly guided the band to iconic status with hits like “Before I Let Go” and “Joy and Pain.”

“Before I Let Go” became a cultural anthem, especially within the Black community, where it remains a staple at weddings, cookouts, and family reunions. In 2019, Beverly explained to Billboard that the song was born out of a personal experience of love and heartache. Beyoncé’s cover of the track for her Homecoming: The Live Album introduced it to a new generation, which Beverly called a “blessing,” saying her version elevated the song to a “class of its own.”

A Legacy That Lives On

Beverly’s music transcended generations, with artists such as 50 Cent, Wale, and Rob Base sampling his songs. Despite health challenges, the singer continued to perform, completing a series of concerts just two months before his passing.

Philadelphia’s own Questlove and Patti LaBelle were among the many celebrities who took to social media to honor Beverly’s life and legacy. LaBelle shared an image of Beverly attending one of her performances, underscoring the deep respect he held within the music world.

As the world mourns the loss of Frankie Beverly, his timeless contributions to R&B ensure that his legacy will endure. Through his music and the profound influence he had on artists across generations, Frankie Beverly’s spirit will continue to resonate in the hearts of fans worldwide.