Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and rising NFL star, has announced his engagement to Bry Burrows, his longtime partner, Essence reports. The romantic proposal, which took place just before the NFL season kicked off, has captured hearts and headlines.

Hurts, 25, proposed to Burrows at a picturesque tropical location, complete with a violinist, candles, and red roses scattered around, creating an enchanting atmosphere. Exclusive images from the proposal, obtained by ESSENCE, reveal the couple’s intimate moment as they held each other while gazing out at the ocean.

Blooming Partnership

Burrows, an AI partner for IBM, and Hurts first met during their college years at the University of Alabama. At the time, Burrows was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Hurts was the university’s star quarterback and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Their relationship has been on and off since their college days, but they publicly confirmed their relationship in 2023.

The couple's relationship has been a source of curiosity and admiration among fans. Burrows has been a supportive presence in Hurts’ life, including making a notable appearance on the field following the Eagles' NFC Championship win. They also made a red carpet debut together at the Time100 Next Gala in October 2023, where they showcased their unity and joy.

Hurts’ journey from Alabama to the NFL has been impressive. After transferring from Alabama to the University of Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts excelled with career highs in both passing and rushing yards. His standout performance led him to be drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Expected News From Hurts

The engagement news comes amid speculation and excitement among fans, particularly after Burrows was spotted flaunting a substantial ring at a September 6 Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game in São Paulo, Brazil. This sighting fueled rumors that the couple might be engaged, and their fans have since celebrated the news with enthusiasm.

Jalen Hurts previously shared with ESSENCE in a May/June 2023 cover story that he had always recognized something exceptional in Burrows, highlighting the depth of his feelings for her. With the engagement now confirmed, it’s clear that Hurts and Burrows are ready to embark on this new chapter together.