Are the Seahawks led by Pete Carroll going to get Jamal Adams back anytime soon after they lost to Matthew Stafford's Rams?

Jamal Adams' presence was sorely missed in their close loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seattle Seahawks secondary needed a boost to contain the Matthew Stafford air attack and not a lot of people stepped up to the challenge. This is why Pete Carroll was quick to announce that they are eager to get Adams back from his injury, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“We’re trying to get him back. We’ll find out. He was trying to get right. He couldn’t quite get ready for this game and it was close but he couldn’t do it. So we’ll see what happens this week coming up,” was the declaration that the Seahawks coach made after they lost out to Matthew Stafford and the Rams in the clutch.

Pete Carroll's men on the secondary allowed 291 total yards with a 4.6 average yardage throughout the whole duration of the game. They still got to force a sack without Jamal Adams and even picked off a pass which led to an interception. Geno Smith just needed a little bit more effort from the Seahawks defense such that he could close the game but it did not happen.

Their night ended with a late-game rush by the Rams offense that Seattle just could not stop. The Seahawks allowed a one-yard run from Darrell Henderson which spelled their doom. Lucas Havrisik closed the curtains for the night and bid the Adams-less squad a good night with a 22-yard field goal. Will they be able to get the safety back in time to make a run for a playoff berth?