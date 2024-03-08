After Daniel Craig's iconic run as James Bond, MGM has been quiet about who will take on the 007 mantle next. However, a few celebrities, including a former Bond actor, have endorsed Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy for the role amid rumors he could land the role.
The Sun is reporting that Murphy is “joining the running” to play 007 next. It's important to take the rumor with a grain of salt. The Sun's report includes a quote from Clay Bunker, who starred with Murphy in Oppenheimer. “He would fare beautifully,” he said. “It's funny because Cillian is the nicest human but he has that dark side and there's a darkness to Bond.
“We forget that sometimes Bond is like the character [Ian] Fleming created — a pretty dark character,” he continued.
Additionally, Pierce Brosnan, who played the role in four films, endorsed Murphy as a fit for 007.
“Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service,” Brosnan said to the BBC.
Cillian Murphy is up for his first Oscar for his performance in Oppenheimer. He is most known for his roles in 28 Days Later and Peaky Blinders. Murphy has also collaborated with Christopher Nolan on several other non-Oppenheimer films like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk.
The James Bond franchise
The James Bond franchise is one of the biggest in Hollywood. Ian Fleming's novels have been adapted for decades and the likes of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig have held down the mantle.
As a franchise, the 25 films have made over $7 billion worldwide at the box office.