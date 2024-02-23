Cillian Murphy, known for his transformative roles, recently opened up about the grueling preparation he underwent for his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Robert Oppenheimer in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, per MensJournal.
Despite the critical acclaim for his performance, Murphy admitted that the drastic weight loss required for the role was an arduous process that he did not relish. Speaking candidly about the physical transformation, Murphy explained that shedding the pounds was essential to fully embody the character's insecurities about his physicality.
“I didn’t enjoy any of it. I don’t recommend any of it.”
While Murphy acknowledged the significance of the weight loss in delving deeper into Oppenheimer's psyche, he expressed his discomfort with the process, emphasizing that he wouldn't recommend it to others. From enduring hunger to enduring the cold, Cillian Murphy recounted the challenges he faced throughout the 57-day shoot, where he not only had to lose weight but also maintain it.
One particularly memorable moment during the shoot was the interrogation scenes, where director Christopher Nolan's decision to keep the air conditioning on full blast added to Murphy's discomfort, mirroring Oppenheimer's sense of humiliation and discomfort.
However, amidst the physical hardships, Murphy found solace in the immersion into his character, appreciating the opportunity to fully inhabit Oppenheimer's mindset. His dedication to the role was evident, despite the personal sacrifices it entailed.
Adding a touch of humor to the conversation, Robert Downey Jr. jokingly threw co-star Matt Damon under the bus, suggesting that Damon might not have taken the same approach to preparing for his role as Groves, contrasting Murphy's weight loss with Damon's lack thereof.
Murphy's insights shed light on the intense preparation actors undergo to bring characters to life, showcasing the dedication and commitment required to deliver compelling performances on screen.