Tom Hanks just joined the growing list of celebrities who believe Idris Elba should play James Bond in the next installment of the iconic franchise. In an interview with BBC News to promote his new novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Hanks endorsed Elba as his top pick for the role, saying, “James Bond has a license to kill. I would issue that license to Idris Elba just based on the work that I’ve seen him do,” Variety shares.

Elba has long been the subject of rumors and speculation surrounding his potential involvement in the Bond franchise. However, he has consistently denied any truth to the chatter. His latest role in Luther: The Fallen Sun, even included a scene where his titular detective refuses a martini, which he later dismissed as “a bit cheeky.”

During his interview, Hanks also addressed the topic of modernizing classic literature for modern audiences. He argued that adults should be trusted to make their own decisions about what they want to read without having books censored or altered for “modern sensitivities.” Hanks said, “Let me decide what I am offended by and what I’m not offended by. I would be against reading any book from any era that says ‘abridged due to modern sensitivities.'”

Overall, it seems like Tom Hanks is a big fan of Idris Elba and his work, and he’s not alone in his endorsement. As the hunt for the next James Bond continues, it will be interesting to see whether Elba’s name continues to be thrown into the ring.