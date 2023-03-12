Only one out of the five wideouts who featured for the Philadelphia Eagles last season will hit free agency later this week. Zach Pascal signed a mere one-year deal with the Eagles last March, and he will officially be out of a contract on Wednesday.

If the Eagles decide to not re-sign Pascal, they will have multiple options to replace him. For one, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could possibly consider signing Adam Thielen, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Friday following a 10-year run with the team.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is well familiar with Thielen, especially as he faced off against him a multitude of times during their respective runs with the Detroit Lions and Vikings. Slay would welcome the two-time Pro Bowler with open arms if the Eagles were to sign the wideout to a free agent deal.

“If you want to come over here to Philly, come over to Philly,” Slay said on his “Big Play Slay” podcast. “Come on over here, we winning. But I hope wherever you land at big time, you find a great home and make that team do what it do.”

Slay watched plenty of film on Thielen last season, especially as the Eagles and Vikings had multiple common opponents. The five-time Pro Bowler noted that although the veteran wide receiver was not getting the “rock” as much, he still has plenty left in the tank at this stage in his career.

“Adam Thielen, how he got released from Minnesota, it was wild to me because it’s not like they didn’t give him the shot to be the guy they want him to be even though they got an amazing No. 1 receiver over there,” Slay said. “But as I was watching film all through the year because they played a lot of teams that we played, Thielen was not getting a rock a lot.

“He was not getting the opportunity to make plays, and he still was going. I felt like he was still running great routes … So that’s the only shocker to me.”

Thielen is coming off of a 2022 campaign where he recorded 70 receptions and 716 receiving yards for the reigning NFC North champions.