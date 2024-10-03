ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a James Madison-UL Monroe prediction and pick. Find out how to watch James Madison-UL Monroe.

James Madison is rolling, and what has to make this season extra special for the Dukes is that their success is coming from a new source. Last year, JMU thrived under then-coach Curt Cignetti, who looks like one of the rising stars in college football coaching at Indiana and might be in position to grab a high-profile job in the near future if he wants one. Without Cignetti, it was easy to think that James Madison would lose steam. However, new coach Bob Chesney is presiding over a season which has been a success through one month. At the end of September, JMU is unbeaten. More than that, JMU is dominating opponents. The Dukes demolished Charlotte earlier in the season. The past two weeks, they have scored at least 63 points. In one of those games, James Madison scored 70 points against North Carolina, which has Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown squarely on the hot seat right now.

James Madison looks like a team which needed a few weeks at the start of the season to get on the same page, and which has found the formula for weekly consistency and is ready for takeoff. This is a program which feels good about itself and is confident enough to play like it. The Dukes are heavy favorites against Louisiana Monroe and should be strong favorites in most of the remaining games on their 2024 schedule. Let's see how they handle prosperity and the status of being the big cheese in their corner of the college football world.

Here are the James Madison-UL Monroe College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: James Madison-UL Monroe Odds

James Madison: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

UL Monroe: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +590

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch James Madison vs UL Monroe

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why James Madison Could Cover The Spread/Win

James Madison has been outstanding in the past two games. More than that, JMU has piled up the points, with 70 in one game and 63 in the other. Isn't that exactly what any bettor is looking for in a double-digit favorite? A team which can score in bunches and will not relent when it leads by 20 or 30 points is the ideal betting favorite in a college football game. James Madison has made its backers look very good — and very profitable — the past few weeks. If you are looking for a team to trust from a betting standpoint, this is it, right here.

Why UL Monroe Could Cover The Spread/Win

UL Monroe has been feisty and tough on defense this season. The Warhawks have allowed fewer than 15 points in three of their four games. The one game in which they failed to do that was against Texas, a top-three team in the country with obviously elite talent. James Madison has the high-flying offense, but ULM has the rugged defense which might be able to put the brakes on the Dukes' potent attack.

Final James Madison-UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

The James Madison juggernaut looks very attractive right now. It doesn't mean the Dukes are a lock, but it certainly means they are worth trusting this week. If they fail to cover, you can bail on them in future weeks, but it seems reasonable to give them a chance, in light of how well they are playing. JMU minus the points is the play.

Final James Madison-UL Monroe Prediction & Pick: James Madison -16.5