For the first time since his scary hospitalization, Jamie Foxx has been seen filming a new project.

TMZ reported that Foxx shot a new BetMGM commercial at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas that will begin airing before the upcoming NFL season After nearly four months of recovery and rehab, Foxx looked in high spirits and like his old self in a picture posted on his daughter, Corinne's, Instagram story. In the photo, he's sitting on top of a Formula 1 racecar with the BetMGM logo spotted on the sides with his daughter. She pointed out that it's the fourth year of the collaboration and that she's “so proud” of her father.

Jamie Foxx is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. He won an Oscar (among many other awards) for his portrayal of Ray Charles in the self-titled biopic, Ray. Outside of the award-winning film, Foxx had standout roles in the likes of In Living Color, Ali, Jarhead, Miami Vice, Django Unchained, Baby Driver, and Soul. He also went on to try his hand at the comic book movie genre when he played the Spider-Man antagonist Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and later reprised the role in the multiversal MCU film, No Way Home.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His hospitalization back in April was scary. Luckily, the actor was seen outside of the hospital and rehab recently. Prior to being taken to the hospital, Foxx was in production on a film. Hopefully, if he hasn't already, Foxx can get back to work and complete that film. Coming up, he will be heard in the upcoming comedy film, Strays.