Rumors claiming that Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after being seriously injured by a COVID-19 vaccine have been spreading rapidly on social media. Despite a representative for Foxx debunking the claim as untrue, the narrative continues to gain traction within anti-vaccination echo chambers on platforms like YouTube and Twitter, Newsweek reports.

The speculation surrounding Foxx's health began in early April when it was revealed that the actor had been hospitalized due to an unspecified “medical complication.” While his daughter, Corinne Foxx, confirmed that he was out of the hospital and “recuperating,” the details of his condition remained undisclosed.

On May 30, podcast host and gossip columnist A.J. Benza furthered the rumors by claiming to have inside information about Foxx's situation. Benza alleged that Foxx had suffered a blood clot in his brain after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, citing an unnamed source. According to Benza, Foxx was allegedly pressured to get the vaccine for a movie he was working on, resulting in the purported adverse effects of partial paralysis and blindness.

However, Foxx's representatives swiftly dismissed Benza's claims as “completely inaccurate.” While Jamie Foxx did experience a hospitalization for an undisclosed illness in April, his daughter clarified on an Instagram Story post that he had been home for weeks and was even well enough to engage in activities like playing pickleball.

Despite the repudiation from Foxx's team, the conspiracy theories have gained traction, and Foxx has become an unwitting figurehead of the anti-vaccination movement. Some conservative commentators have seized upon these rumors as supposed evidence to support their claims about the COVID-19 vaccines.