A new update on Seth Rollins' injury is here, and it may bode well for his chances of being at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During an interview with Men's Health, Rollins acknowledged that he didn't know if he'd be ready in time for WrestleMania 42 in April, but he's optimistic.

“The timeline for shoulder surgery and repair is four to six months or so,” he explained. “[injured] my rotator cuff in October. I'm rehabbing. As long as there's no setbacks, I hope to be cleared by the time WrestleMania rolls around in April.

“At the end of the day, that decision isn't mine. I just can do the best I can day after day, get myself in a good position and hope for the best,” he continued.

Seth Rollins knows WWE fans don't believe he is injured

The interviewer brought up a valid point — Rollins faked an injury months before his latest shoulder injury occurred. This is shown in WWE Unreal Season 2, and Rollins knows that this hurts his “credibility” amongst fans.

When asked how fans know this injury is “real,” Rollins responded, “I guess you don't. [laughs] You can call my doctor if you want; otherwise, you're just gonna have to take my word for it. That's on me — I've blown my credibility when it comes to my injuries, but pay's the same, so I don't really care.”

This is similar to Rollins' previous comments about his WrestleMania 42 status. Previously, he said, “I will be working hard to try. I don’t know the answer to that; it’s really not up to me. They have to clear me.”

So, fans will have to wait and see if Rollins returns from his injury before WrestleMania 42. The Royal Rumble is coming up, and WWE likes to use the battle royals to stage returns and debuts. Perhaps Rollins will be one of them.